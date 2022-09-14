RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara to implement N30,000 minimum wage soon– HoS

Zamfara Head of Civil Service, Kabiru Gayari says the state government will soon implement the N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.

Gayari spoke on Tuesday at the 4th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Zamfara Chapter in Gusau.

The Head of Service, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yusuf Bakura, said the lingering issue between the government and labour unions concerning the national minimum wage would soon be resolved.

Gayari, therefore, appealed to the unions to remain calm as work on minimum template had reached 70 per cent.

In his part, chairperson of the Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, Mr Sani Halliru, represented by the acting state Secretary, Mr Abubakar Gusau, called on workers to support the unions in their effort to ensure that welfare of workers became priority of the government.

He sought for their support in ensuring the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

Gusau challenged the unions on the need to elect good leaders who will represent and protect their rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sa’idu Mudi Chairman; Bashir Maradun, Vice Chairman l; Mustapha Gusau, Vice Chairman ll, Salisu Giwa, Treasurer and Mubarak Marafa internal Auditor were returned unopposed.

Meanwhile, Mr Sabiu Abdullahi, Shafa Labbo, Rukayya Abdullahi, and Iliya Muhammad emerged as Ex-officios of the ASCSN.

The newly elected chairman of the union in an acceptance speech appealed to the state government to look into workers’ demands.

He particularly appealed to the government to look into the plight of workers.

Mudi, however, assured to collaborate with other labour unions to fight for the workers’ rights.

