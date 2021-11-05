RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara RUGA settlement reaches 80% completion – Official

The Zamfara Government says the RUGA settlement it is constructing on the outskirts of Maradun town, Maradun Local Government Area, has reached 80 per cent completion stage.

Zamfara RUGA settlement reaches 80% completion – Official. [independent]
Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, the state Commissioner for Information, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday.

He said that it is one of the three RUGA projects earmarked for construction in each of the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

“This one is for the Western senatorial district, while others would also be constructed in the Northern and Central zones.

“It is a capital intensive project and upon completion, the settlement will have everything the Fulani herdsmen need.

“The target is that the recalcitrant bandits would be allocated houses to settle and shun banditry,” Dosara explained.

According to him, the settlement has all the grazing needs of the Fulani pastoralists like schools, clinics, mosques and ranches.

Dosara said: “The settlement will also provide employment opportunities through the provision of meat and milk.

“This will promote harmonious living between the fulani herdsmen and farmers, hence bolster peace.”

