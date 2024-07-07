Zamfara Rep sponsors mass wedding of 105 orphan brides; each couple gets ₦150k

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding Fatiha and ceremony took place in Bungudu Town in Bungudu Local Government Area.

Zubairu is representing the Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The 105 brides selected from the 21 political wards of Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency were daughters of deceased victims of banditry.

In a speech at the event, the lawmaker said that all the beneficiaries were assisted with household materials, including beds, mattresses, wardrobes, bed sheets and pillows, amongst others.

He said: “We paid ₦100,000 for each of the 105 brides as dowry.

“You know, during our campaign, we promised to support families affected by banditry.

“Alhamdulillah, today, I am fulfilling one of my campaign promises by sponsoring 105 brides for marriage to their suitors.”

Zubairu also said that most of the brides lost their parents to banditry, while a few others were selected from less privileged families.

He also said that, in addition to the payment of the dowry, each groom received ₦100,000, while each bride got ₦50,000 to start any business of their choice.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sen Abdulrahman Kawu-Sumaila (NNPP-Kano South), commended the lawmaker for the kind gesture.

Kawu-Sumaila urged the constituents to appreciate, support and pray for the lawmaker.

He advised the couples to be patient with each other, saying that marriage is part of Ibadat (faith).

He also announced a personal donation of ₦20,000 to each of the couples.

