Zamfara records 1,188 cholera cases, 40 deaths since Dec 2022 - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner also urged the public to consume only clean water so as to enable the state to affectively curtail further spread of the disease.

Cholera (Credit: Smile 90.4FM)

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aishatu Anka disclosed this while distributing medical consumables at the Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre in Gusau on Wednesday,. Anka stated that Cholera is prevalent in Gusau Anka, Bakura, and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

According to the commissioner, the Governor of the state, Dauda Lawan has visited some the patients at Anka General Hospital and now “I am here at Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre to equally assess the patients’ response to treatment.

She said 40 people had died out of the 1,188 cases so far recorded. She also confirmed the emergence of 50 Diphtheria cases with two deaths recorded. The commissioner said that investigation was being conducted to ascertain the extent of spread of the disease.

Anka commended the National Centre for Diseases and Control for establishing a state centre at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, and urged communities to ensure sanitation of their environment and imbibe effectual personal hygiene.

She urged the public to make sure they consumed only clean water as doing so would enable the state to affectively curtail further spread of the disease.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zamfara records 1,188 cholera cases, 40 deaths since Dec 2022 - Commissioner

