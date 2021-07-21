RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara: Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims after 42 days in captivity

The police command in Zamfara has successfully rescued 100 kidnapped victims from bandits at Kabaro forest in Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Zamfara: Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims after 42 days in captivity. [ChannelsTV]
This is contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu in Gusau on Tuesday.

Shehu said that the rescue was done in collaboration with the state Ministry for Security and Home Affairs.

“Some recalcitrant bandits stormed Manawa village in Mutunji District of Dansadau Emirate in Maru LGA on June 8, and abducted 100 villagers including nursing mothers, males and children.

“The victims who were in custody of their abductors for 42 days, were released without ransom and will be medically checked and debriefed before being reunited with their respective families.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Rabiu, has warned the recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law.

“He has assured of sustenance of kinetic and non kinetic approach to successfully end the menace of kidnapping in the state,” he said.

Shehu added: “The command uses this medium to call on the good people of the state to support the police and other security agencies with credible information about the hideout, movements and other activities of criminal elements,” he said.

