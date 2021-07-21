Zamfara: Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims after 42 days in captivity

Shehu said that the rescue was done in collaboration with the state Ministry for Security and Home Affairs.

“Some recalcitrant bandits stormed Manawa village in Mutunji District of Dansadau Emirate in Maru LGA on June 8, and abducted 100 villagers including nursing mothers, males and children.

“The victims who were in custody of their abductors for 42 days, were released without ransom and will be medically checked and debriefed before being reunited with their respective families.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Rabiu, has warned the recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law.

“He has assured of sustenance of kinetic and non kinetic approach to successfully end the menace of kidnapping in the state,” he said.