The denial is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu.

“Ignore the outrageous number of kidnapped victims being circulated on various media platforms.

“The number quoted is misleading and an attempt to create fear in the minds of Zamfara residents."

According to the police spokesman, security teams are on an extensive bush combing of the surrounding forests aimed at rescuing the kidnapped victims.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm, discountenance the reported figures and assist security forces in the ongoing operations,” he said.