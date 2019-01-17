The Police Command in Zamfara says it has strategised measures to provide adequate Security before, during and after the 2019 general elections in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu, for the Command, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau on Thursday.

He said the measures were being put in place by the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zanna Mohammed, to ensure fair, credible and violence-free elections.

He said the measures would also check political thuggery, vandalism of party or candidate’s billboards and posters, check hate speeches and other conducts likely to disrupt the electoral process.

According to him, Mohammed has reinforced command’s intelligence gathering techniques for effective information gathering and analysis.

The police image maker said the command had ensured proper monitoring of campaigns and rallies to avoid clash of interest or carrying dangerous weapons in addition to heighten effort in improving crime fighting.

According to him, the command has also strategised for effective high visibility patrols, stop and search and raiding of identified criminal hideouts

He said that the command’s Anti political thuggery section had also been reinforced with personnel and logistics to effectively deal with other violent crimes.

Mohammed said the additional Tactical Operation Points were created to checkmate movement of arms and other dangerous weapons likely to be used by miscreants during election.

“A robust synergy with all stakeholders especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and their aspirants is already in place and we are sensitizing members of the public on electoral offences and their punishment.

“All these are aimed at creating conducive atmosphere and level playing ground for the conduct of fair, credible, acceptable and violence free 2019 general elections.” he said.

He assured that adequate deployment of security personnel to cover all the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of the state would be in place throughout the election periods.