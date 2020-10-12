This was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday by Yusuf Idris, Director-General to Gov. Bello Matawalle on Media, Communications and Public Enlightenment.

Idris said Mallaha died as a result of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Germany where he was on support machine over kidney related ailments.

The deceased left behind four wives, many children, grand and great grandchildren.

A major cotton farmer and contractor, Mallaha was the state Deputy Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) between 2003 and 2007 and state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), from 2007 to 2008.

He joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to become its state chairman between 2008 and 2011 and was re-elected in 2018.

Mallaha who was a Kingmaker in Gusau Emirate Council, died at the age of 59.