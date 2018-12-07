Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Zamfara government orders animal sellers to take pictures with animals

Zamfara government orders animal sellers to take pictures with animals

The directive was issued by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande, on Friday in Gusau during a meeting with animal dealers and transporters.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Zamfara government orders animal sellers to take pictures with animals

The Zamfara State Government has directed animal sellers to take pictures with their animals to confirm that they are the real owners.

The directive was issued by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande, on Friday in Gusau during a meeting with animal dealers and transporters.

He said that the move became necessary to check activities of rustlers who had continued to find their ways to market to sell stolen animals.

He said, the state government would station photographers at approved animal markets who would take pictures of all intending animal sellers after they had been screened and confirmed as the rightful owners of such animals by the market authorities.

The commissioner said that the state government would work in partnership with security agents to carry out the new policy which would ensure that bandits and cattle rustlers were frustrated from moving with stolen animals.

This picture will not exempt any animal seller throughout the state; the seller must carry along his government approved picture with his animal, be it cow, donkey, camel, sheep or horse,” he said.

Dankandeo said that the order also affected movement with large amount of fresh meat, usually transported by motorcyclists from one location to another, especially in the villages, saying such meat must also be cleared by the authorities.

He said that the order would become effective from next Monday, Dec. 10  and that any animal dealer, transporter or traditional ruler found violating it would face the full wrath of the law.

The Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, commended the initiative and attributed the proliferation of the animal business by bandits to the support the rustlers received from middle men at such markets.

He urged the state government to closely monitor activities of middle men through the new measure.

The state Chairman of Animals Transporters Association, Alhaji Garba Gusau, expressed his members’ commitment to exposing any suspicious rustler, but appealed for security cover for the safety of his members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has suffered from the hands of bandits, kidnappers and rustlers for over five years with both the state and the Federal Government introducing various security measures to control the menace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion: Bishop Oyedepo misfired on 'Jubril from Sudan', he...bullet

Related Articles

Banditry: Zamfara traditional ruler on the run
Herdsmen Crisis Lai Mohammed says killings have reduced, lists security measures taken by government
NAF hits more bandit camps in Zamfara
Containing Banditry NAF neutralises fleeing bandits at Bayan Ruwa, Rugu forest in Zamfara
Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis Killings, cattle rustling have reduced drastically in Zamfara, says Lai
Zamfara Banditry We need solutions not sympathy, says Emir
Banditry Sokoto urges Buhari's FG to extend security intervention to the state
Zamfara Government distributes 850 motorcycle to civilian JTF
Police confirm death of 16 officers in Zamfara
Insecurity: Army seeks traditional rulers support in Zamfara

Local

Forte Oil filling station inside Lagos airport on fire
Forte Oil filling station inside Lagos airport on fire
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in accident
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in speeding accident
DSS seals entrance to NASS as plot to impeach Saraki thickens
Again, NASS staff threatens strike, gives ultimatum over unpaid allowances
Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride
2 drivers die as trucks collide on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway
X
Advertisement