Coronavirus has spread to Zamfara as the north-central state became the 27th Nigerian state to record at least a case of the pandemic.

The state recorded its index case on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The State Governor, Bello Matawalle said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) sent him a report on Friday informing him that two residents in the state have been infected with the coronavirus disease, Punch reports.

Matawalle, however, urged the residents of the state to take more proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus, adding that his administration has banned all gatherings including the Ramadan night prayers.

The governor also called on the people of the state to abide by the social distancing directives.

According to Punch, Matawalle maintained that the state has prepared two isolation centres and also purchased all relevant equipment for the fight against the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria exceeded 1000 on Friday, April 25, 2020, after the NCDC announced 114 new cases in the country.