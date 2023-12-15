ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara Information Commissioner urges residents to support Lawal's 'Rescue mission policies'

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the rescue mission policy is aimed at promoting the state to a greater level.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Recommended articles

Haidara made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday. The commissioner said that the rescue mission policy by Gov Dauda Lawal aimed at promoting the state to a greater level. Haidara described the ongoing infrastructure development projects in the state capital by the state government as a welcome development.

He said that the projects are part of the rescue policy of Gov Dauda Lawal’s administration. Haidara said, “The urban renewal policy aims to promote sustainable infrastructure development in the state.

“You know the state government has engaged various road construction companies for the reconstruction of all major roads in the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sustainable infrastructure development has been a major problem of Zamfara since its creation”,

“That is what informed Gov Dauda Lawal’s urban renewal policy.” he explained.

According to him, the state government is highly committed in funding all the projects to ensure timely completion.

I am happy to inform people of the state that the infrastructure projects will cover all the state, all the 14 LGAs will benefit from a certain project.

“As we can see, the ongoing projects are already bringing changes in infrastructure delivery in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to modernise the state capital so that to bring more development, you know modernisation brings investment as the key to economic development,”, Haidara highlighted.

The commissioner called on the people to continue with fervent prayers to support the ongoing efforts by Lawal in the fight against insecurity in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

Tinubu mourns former Anambra Governor Ezeife

Tinubu mourns former Anambra Governor Ezeife

Keyamo orders FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB bosses to hand over to most senior officer

Keyamo orders FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB bosses to hand over to most senior officer

Kaduna NURTW reports over 50% drop in travellers as yuletide approaches

Kaduna NURTW reports over 50% drop in travellers as yuletide approaches

Zamfara Information Commissioner urges residents to support Lawal's 'Rescue mission policies'

Zamfara Information Commissioner urges residents to support Lawal's 'Rescue mission policies'

FG completes 126 out of 190 housing project in Adamawa State

FG completes 126 out of 190 housing project in Adamawa State

NLC tells FG to reject World Bank’s ₦750/litre proposal on fuel price

NLC tells FG to reject World Bank’s ₦750/litre proposal on fuel price

Supreme Court upholds treason charge against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Supreme Court upholds treason charge against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Sanwo-Olu receives AFCON trophy ahead of tournament in Cote d’Ivoire 2024

Sanwo-Olu receives AFCON trophy ahead of tournament in Cote d’Ivoire 2024

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

FCTA disburses $4.5m World Bank grant to 12,283 farmers

FCTA disburses $4.5m World Bank grant to 12,283 farmers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

FG vows to punish anyone culpable of Kaduna village bombing

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmadu Gumi. [Daily TRUST]

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional