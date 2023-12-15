Zamfara Information Commissioner urges residents to support Lawal's 'Rescue mission policies'

Haidara made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday. The commissioner said that the rescue mission policy by Gov Dauda Lawal aimed at promoting the state to a greater level. Haidara described the ongoing infrastructure development projects in the state capital by the state government as a welcome development.

He said that the projects are part of the rescue policy of Gov Dauda Lawal’s administration. Haidara said, “The urban renewal policy aims to promote sustainable infrastructure development in the state.

“You know the state government has engaged various road construction companies for the reconstruction of all major roads in the state capital.

“The sustainable infrastructure development has been a major problem of Zamfara since its creation”,

“That is what informed Gov Dauda Lawal’s urban renewal policy.” he explained.

According to him, the state government is highly committed in funding all the projects to ensure timely completion.

“I am happy to inform people of the state that the infrastructure projects will cover all the state, all the 14 LGAs will benefit from a certain project.

“As we can see, the ongoing projects are already bringing changes in infrastructure delivery in the state.

“We want to modernise the state capital so that to bring more development, you know modernisation brings investment as the key to economic development,”, Haidara highlighted.