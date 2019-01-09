The newly appointed judges were inaugurated in a ceremony followed by a two-day induction training which started on Wednesday in Gusau.

Speaking at the event, the State Acting Grand Kadi, Dr Dahiru Muhammad, cautioned the judges to shun acts of corruption, favouritism and any other unethical behaviours that could dent the image of the judiciary.

Muhammad said justice and fair hearing were most required from the judges in their respective courts.

He urged the them to take full charge of affairs in their respective courts.

Also in her remarks, the State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, urged the them to lead by example and be role models.

She also charged them to avoid lateness to their duties, adding that monitoring committee would report erring judges for appropriate sanctions.