RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara Govt to implement N30,000 minimum wage in November, says deputy governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara Government has approved the immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for the State workforce.

Sen Hassan Nasiha (DailyPostNG)
Sen Hassan Nasiha (DailyPostNG)

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Gusau, by Mr Babangida Umar, the Director-General Press Affairs, office of the Deputy Governor.

Recommended articles

The deputy governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, made this known while receiving the agreement and copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government and trade unions in the state.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the show of maturity and understanding demonstrated by the labour unions during the negotiation and engagement with government officials.

”Their understanding led to the amicable resolutions to implement the N30,000 minimum wage in November.

”The current economic situation and the lingering security challenges are among factors government considered before agreeing to implement the new wage,” he said.

He commended the Amb Bashir Yuguda-led committee that represented the government in reaching an amicable resolution with the trade unions.

The labour unions, represented by Mr Sani Halilu, state Chairman NLC thanked the state government for accepting to implement the new wage for workers.

He commended the workers for supporting the unions during the struggle for the wage increases.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC of LASUSTECH

Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC of LASUSTECH

Zamfara Govt to implement N30,000 minimum wage in November, says deputy governor

Zamfara Govt to implement N30,000 minimum wage in November, says deputy governor

Minister assures of sustaining Buhari legacies beyond 2023

Minister assures of sustaining Buhari legacies beyond 2023

Aisha Buhari reveals Buhari suffered from PTSD after Biafra civil war

Aisha Buhari reveals Buhari suffered from PTSD after Biafra civil war

Buhari dragged to court over alleged silent arrest of Obidients

Buhari dragged to court over alleged silent arrest of Obidients

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders