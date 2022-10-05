Zamfara Govt to implement N30,000 minimum wage in November, says deputy governor

The deputy governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, made this known while receiving the agreement and copies of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government and trade unions in the state.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the show of maturity and understanding demonstrated by the labour unions during the negotiation and engagement with government officials.

”Their understanding led to the amicable resolutions to implement the N30,000 minimum wage in November.

”The current economic situation and the lingering security challenges are among factors government considered before agreeing to implement the new wage,” he said.

He commended the Amb Bashir Yuguda-led committee that represented the government in reaching an amicable resolution with the trade unions.

The labour unions, represented by Mr Sani Halilu, state Chairman NLC thanked the state government for accepting to implement the new wage for workers.