The Permanent Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Alhaji Garba Muhammad disclosed this in Gusau on Saturday at a project Implementation training for Community Project Monitoring Committees organized by the Agency.

NAN reports that members of the project monitoring committees from 10 communities of Anka, Bakura, Maradun,Talara-Mafara and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of the state were selected for the training.

Muhammad noted that, N437 million was disbursed to the 51 benefitting communities between 2016 and 2018 for the execution of water, education, health and other community development projects.

According to him, the training was aimed at sensitising the participants on projects Implementation.

Various lectures on roles and responsibilities of CPMC members, conflict management, environmental safeguard, and community Procurement Technique will be presented by various resources persons.

We also have other papers on Store Management, Reports Writing and participatory Monitoring and Evaluation to be delivered during this training.

The communities selected for this training will benefit from over N70 million worth of community development projects, he said.

He urged the participants to ensure justice, fairness and transparency while handling the resources given to them to execute the projects in their respective communities.

In his presentation, the Operations Manager of the Agency, Alhaji Sani Buhari urged the participants to ensure adherence to rules and regulations of the Agency in line with guidelines of the World Bank.

Buhari also urged them to ensure effective environmental management and Environmental Impact Assessment while executing the projects in their respective communities.

He also appealed to members of the committee to carry members of the communities along in taking decisions on project execution in order to avoid conflict