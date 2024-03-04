Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

Sulaiman Idris, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Dauda Lawal on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement issued to Newsmen in Gusau on Sunday. İdris said that a total of 1,746 state and local government retirees in the state had received over ₦2.3 billion.

“We have verified 3,079 retirees to pay the backlog of gratuity owed by the previous administrations.

“Payment for the second tranche of verified pensioners’ gratuity has already commenced on Friday, March 1.

“A total of 413 verified retirees from the state civil service have been paid the sum of ₦682.2 million,” he said.

Idris further stated that payment of the second tranche of verified local government retirees had also commenced.