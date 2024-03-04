ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also stated that payment of the second tranche of verified local government retirees had also commenced.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Recommended articles

Sulaiman Idris, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Dauda Lawal on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement issued to Newsmen in Gusau on Sunday. İdris said that a total of 1,746 state and local government retirees in the state had received over ₦2.3 billion.

“We have verified 3,079 retirees to pay the backlog of gratuity owed by the previous administrations.

“Payment for the second tranche of verified pensioners’ gratuity has already commenced on Friday, March 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total of 413 verified retirees from the state civil service have been paid the sum of ₦682.2 million,” he said.

Idris further stated that payment of the second tranche of verified local government retirees had also commenced.

“A total of 403 verified pensioners from the local government areas amounting to ₦449.6 have been paid,” the governor’s aide stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income

Sanwo-Olu promised free maternal care - Lagosians say they aren't enjoying it

Sanwo-Olu promised free maternal care - Lagosians say they aren't enjoying it

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

It’s embarrassing  —  Obi regards Ukraine’s food donation to Nigeria as national disgrace

It’s embarrassing  —  Obi regards Ukraine’s food donation to Nigeria as national disgrace

Emir of Kano calls on traders to lower food prices ahead of Ramadan

Emir of Kano calls on traders to lower food prices ahead of Ramadan

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Shettima tells economic hardship protesters to behave responsibly

Shettima tells economic hardship protesters to behave responsibly

Umahi says Igbos have no reason to protest economic hardship under Tinubu

Umahi says Igbos have no reason to protest economic hardship under Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Toke Alex-Ibru, The Guardian new Managing director [African Business]

The Guardian appoints Toke Alex-Ibru new Managing director, TEXEM UK praises

Protest at Ojuelegba Underbridge [DP]

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest