The Zamfara Government has donated N8.5 million to families of deceased and injured Nigerien soldiers during an ambush by bandits during a joint operation by the Nigeria Army and Nigerien soldiers at Dumburum forest in Zurmi Local Government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened when the criminals laid ambush against the soldiers during which five of the Nigeriens were killed.

The donation was presented to officials of the Government of Niger Republic by Gov. Abdul Azeez Yari on Monday when he visited Maradi to commiserate with the Nigerien government and families of the victims.

Yari was received by the Nigerien Minister of Defence, Alhaji Kalla Muktari, Governor of Maradi State, Alhaji Zakiri Umar and other Niger Government officials.

Yari said the donation was to support their families.

NAN further reports that each of the five families of the deceased soldiers would be given One million Naira; N500,000 would be presented to each of the five injured soldiers while N1 million would be given to the Commander of the soldiers who was also injured during the incident.

He described the incident as unfortunate and prayed to Almighty Allah to give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

He pledged to sustain long and good relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic, particularly between Zamfara and Maradi states.

He said the collaboration between Nigeria and Niger Republic, especially tackling insecurity challenges, was necessary and should be improved.

“We will cooperate and work together to ensure effective inter-border security to protect the lives and properties of our people, “he said.

Responding, the Governor of Maradi State, Alhaji Umaru Zakari, thanked the Zamfara Government for the visit and described it as timely and a welcome development.

He said Maradi had a long existing good relationship with Zamfara.

“We will continue and work with Zamfara State, particularly in the areas of security and border control,” he said.

NAN also reports the governor and his entourage attended the funeral prayer for the Nigerien soldiers.

The governor’s delegation comprised Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubukar Atiku, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, commissioners and local government chairmen.