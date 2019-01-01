The Zamfara State Government on Tuesday donated N5 million to 10 injured soldiers receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the soldiers were wounded in an ambush by armed bandits at Dumburum forest in Zurmi Local Government area of the state.

The ambush, which occurred on Dec. 28, resulted to casualties for both the Nigerian soldiers and their Niger Republic counterparts.

Presenting the donation to the victims, on behalf of Zamfara State Government, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, who represented the governor, said the gesture was to support families of the soldiers.

“I am presenting the donation of N500,000 to each of the 10 injured soldiers admitted to this hospital on behalf of Governor Abdula’ziz Yari.

“The state government has already taken care of all the medical bills and feeding of all the affected soldiers.

“We have already transferred the Commander of the military operation in Zurmi, Captain Danjuma to National Hospital, Abuja for further treatment,” he said.

Rikiji, who is the Chairman of the State Government Relief and Damage Assessment Committee on bandit attacks in the state, commended the efforts of military and other security agencies in the fight against bandits.

He appealed to the people to pray for an end to the attacks, and support security agencies with information on security in their communities.

NAN reports that governor Yari had on Monday attended funeral prayer of five Niger Republic soldiers killed during the ambush.

The governor also donated N8.5 million to the families of the deceased.