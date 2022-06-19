RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara govt declares 5-day holiday for PVC registration

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has declared a work-free week to enable public and civil servants to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Card (PVCs).

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Gusau.

Recommended articles

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has declared next week, Monday to Friday June 20 to 24, as work-free week.

“This is to enable the state public and civil servants to go to their respective localities to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“By this announcement, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, other public office holders, party officials, and traditional rulers are hereby directed to monitor and supervise the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise,”

According to him, the community leaders are expected to ensure that eligible voters within their wards and local government areas register and obtain their PVCs.

This, he said is to enable them to exercise their fundamental rights and civic responsibilities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things you should know about Ekiti Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji

5 things you should know about Ekiti Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji

Zamfara govt declares 5-day holiday for PVC registration

Zamfara govt declares 5-day holiday for PVC registration

'I'm an Igbo man, I can't be counted out' - Okowa fires back at critics

'I'm an Igbo man, I can't be counted out' - Okowa fires back at critics

Breaking: APC candidate, Oyebanji wins Ekiti governorship election

Breaking: APC candidate, Oyebanji wins Ekiti governorship election

Ekiti election: APC candidate coasting home to victory with 2 LGs to go

Ekiti election: APC candidate coasting home to victory with 2 LGs to go

Ekiti election: APC jumps into early lead as results trickle in

Ekiti election: APC jumps into early lead as results trickle in

Vote buying: Suspected APC thugs beat up voter, slap mum in Ekiti

Vote buying: Suspected APC thugs beat up voter, slap mum in Ekiti

Ekiti election: APC, PDP senators hail INEC on BVAS, demand improvement

Ekiti election: APC, PDP senators hail INEC on BVAS, demand improvement

Allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election

Allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election

Trending

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Funeral mass begins for Owo massacre victims

Funeral for Owo Massacre