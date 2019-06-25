Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has charged journalists covering the fight against banditry to report successes recorded by the security agencies to encourage them to consolidate on such feats.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Alhaji Zailani Bappa, quoted the governor as saying that such positive attitude would boost the confidence of security operatives.

“The positive reports will also add a measure of hope to the troubled communities in the state,” the statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Gusau further quoted Matawalle as saying.

It further quoted the governor as commending the efforts of security agencies in the fight against banditry and assuring the people that he would not relent until lasting peace was achieved.

It said that the governor was “very encouraged” by President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to tackle the violence, adding that the deployment of more security personnel to Zamfara would strengthen the efforts to rid the state of bandits.