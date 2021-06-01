RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara Governor Matawalle sacks all commissioners, suspends traditional rulers

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, as well as the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala have been suspended and will be investigated.

Zamfara state Governor Dr Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Zamfara state Governor Dr Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1] Pulse Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has dissolved the State Executive Council "with immediate effect."

Recommended articles

The governor adds in a statement that "the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of staff and Deputy chief of staff are relieved of their duties. All chairmen, members of the state commission and boards of various agencies are hereby dissolved

"All commissioners are directed to hand over affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries. Ministry of Security and Home Affairs is to be overseen by rtd DIG Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe with immediate effect.

"Chairmen of commissions and boards are hereby directed to handover to their most senior directors. The Head of service is to oversee the office of the SSG."

The governor adds that "the Emir of Dansadau is under investigation. Consequently, he is suspended with immediate effect.

"The district head of Dansadau is to oversee the affairs of the emirate. The district head of Nassarawa Mailayi is also suspended with immediate effect."

Zamfara has been battling a spate of banditry and abductions.

The traditional leaders have allegedly been suspended for their roles in the escalating banditry in the state, amid a declaration by President Buhari that all bandits wielding AK-47 guns should be shot on sight.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1