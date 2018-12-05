Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Zamfara Government distributes 850 motorcycle to civilian JTF

Zamfara Government distributes 850 motorcycle to civilian JTF

He said a total of 50 motorcycles were allocated to each emirate council under the custody of Emirs, who were to take charge of their maintenance and monitoring.

  • Published:
play Zamfara Government distributes 850 motorcycle to civilian JTF

Zamfara state government has distributed a total of 850 motorcycle to Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) to support logistics during operation.

Speaking during the distribution which held in Gusau on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande said the government considered it very necessary to provide the motorcycle to the Civilian JTF.

He said a total of 50 motorcycles were allocated to each emirate council under the custody of Emirs, who were to take charge of their maintenance and monitoring.

Dankande also said that N500, 000 had been approved for the maintenance of the bikes at each emirate.

He assured of government’s continued commitment in the fight against banditary in the state until peace was restored.

In his remarks, the Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara Emirate Council, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed commended both the state and Federal Government for their commitment in tackling the security problem in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the number of security personnel deployed to the state and called for the stationing of the personnel to vulnerable areas.

Despite the large number of the security men in the state, banditry activities still remain. I appeal to government at all levels to put more effort in addressing the security challenge in the state,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet
2 Buhari reacts to claims that he is a clonebullet
3 4 Ways Buhari responded to those who call him Jubril from Sudanbullet

Related Articles

Don't pay ransom without informing us first, Army tells kidnap victims’ families
Kidnappers threaten to kill Zamfara twin sisters over N15m ransom
Abdul’aziz Yari Stop using insecurity to campaign against me, Gov. warns aspirants
Bandits kill policeman, 5 others in Zamfara
Banditry Sokoto urges Buhari's FG to extend security intervention to the state
Herdsmen Crisis Lai Mohammed says killings have reduced, lists security measures taken by government
Council chairman offers N5m to rescue Kidnapped female twins
Bandits on the run in North-West leaving behind 24 AK 47 rifles
Banditry: Zamfara traditional ruler on the run
Zamfara emirs want permission to handle rifles to fight bandits

Local

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Federal Government directs Chief of Air Staff to join Buratai in North East
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai
Military board say fraudsters circulating fake messages to defraud retirees
Buhari visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, pays tribute to Holocaust victims
Buhari visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, pays tribute to Holocaust victims
Catholic Church condemns Fr. Mbaka’s comment in viral video
Catholic Church condemns Fr. Mbaka’s comment in viral video
X
Advertisement