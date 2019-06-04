Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has approved N83 million for the purchase of 750 cows for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

A statement by his spokesman, Idris Gusau, said the move is aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

He said the cows will be distributed to the less-privileged, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphans and widows in the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas in the state.

“The cows would be slaughtered and shared to enable them celebrate Eid- el-Fitr despite the current economic hardship and security challenges confronting the state,” he said.

The governor urged residents of the state to use celebration to pray for peace, stability and development of Zamfara state.

Nigerians react

Emmanuel Joseph described as the move as a waste of money.

"You see why we will remain in poverty for a long time? Would that amount not build a vocational centre in that state to engage many and provide food for them?" Joseph queried.

Francis Igbokwe said: "Then after Salah the beggars go Back to begging. It's clear these leaders don't want any good to come to Nigerians so they feel enslaved."

Matawalle was declared winner of the Zamfara governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the Supreme Court sacked all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who participated in the state election.