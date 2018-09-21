Zamfara gets new Police Commissioner

news

Mr Usman Alhassan, has been deployed as the new Police Commissioner for Zamfara State Command.

SP Muhammad Shehu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau.

Shehu said the new commissioner, who hails from Adamawa state, replaced Mr. Kenneth Ebrimson.

He said Alhassan holds B.Sc Sociology from Bayero University, Kano, and joined the Police force in 1988.

“On successful completion of his training, he was posted to Adamawa state police command where he had his one year compulsory attachment and later served in different police formation including, Personal Assistant to Commissioner of Police, Borno state, General Investigation SCID Borno State Police Command, and Director Central Planing Training Unit, Police Staff College, Jos”,

“Other positions held were: Deputy Defence Adviser Permanent Mission of Nigeria to United Nations in New York United State and Commissioner of Police Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja among others”, he said.

The PPRO said the commissioner, who had since assumed duty, tasked officers and men of the command on commitment and dedication to duty.

Shehu said the commissioner reiterated his determination and commitment to enhance robust policing in actualising the transformation agenda of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

“I will work within the ambit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will use community policing to achieve the desired goals”, Shehu quoted the commissioner as saying.

The new commissioner sought for cooperation, collaboration and partnership from all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and secured Zamfara.

Alhassan appealed to members of the public to always give useful information to police to enable it rid off all forms of criminality in the state.