RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara govt donates N15m to families of police personnel gunned down by bandits

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara State Government on Friday donated N15 million to the families of the Nigerian Police Force personnel who were killed by bandits last week.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, in Gusau on Friday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 13 police personnel were killed in an ambush by bandits last week at Kurar Mota in Bungudu Local Government area of the state.

According to him, each of the deceased member’s families will receive one million Naira, while the families of those who suffered injuries during the incident are to be given two million Naira.

“Already, government has taken care of their medical bills.

“Gov. Bello Matawalle said the gesture was part of his administration’s promise to assist families of security personnel who lost their lives in the cause of protecting the lives of other citizens.

“Since his assumption in office, Gov. Matawalle has had cordial working relations with the security agencies and his administration has always supported the agencies in discharging their responsibilities,’’ he said.

Dosara said that the governor visited the wounded police personnel at the hospital to sympathise with them on the unfortunate incident.

He said that the state government also commiserated with the Inspector-General of Police and prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Union of Pensioners apologises to Ngige over members’ unethical action

Zamfara govt donates N15m to families of police personnel gunned down by bandits

Public display of affluence dangerous, DSS warns Nigerians

Kano govt makes NIN compulsory for secondary school students

Buhari begs historians, intellectuals to be fair in assessment of his govt

Support fight against criminality in South-East, Irabor urges ex-military officers

Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho's aides in court

IGP Baba orders arrest of fake Police recruiters

Police kill notorious bandit, rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Zamfara