Zamfara govt donates N15m to families of police personnel gunned down by bandits

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 13 police personnel were killed in an ambush by bandits last week at Kurar Mota in Bungudu Local Government area of the state.

According to him, each of the deceased member’s families will receive one million Naira, while the families of those who suffered injuries during the incident are to be given two million Naira.

“Already, government has taken care of their medical bills.

“Gov. Bello Matawalle said the gesture was part of his administration’s promise to assist families of security personnel who lost their lives in the cause of protecting the lives of other citizens.

“Since his assumption in office, Gov. Matawalle has had cordial working relations with the security agencies and his administration has always supported the agencies in discharging their responsibilities,’’ he said.

Dosara said that the governor visited the wounded police personnel at the hospital to sympathise with them on the unfortunate incident.