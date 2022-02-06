Zamfara Commissioner weds 20 orphans, empowers 600 youths, women

Speaking at the occasion, Abdullahi pledged to sponsor the education of 10 more orphans from primary school to the university.

He said that the decision was had become imperative at this time, considering how the activities of bandits and other criminals had caused hardship to many people in the state.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to provide all the necessary support that can make life comfortable to our people,” the philanthropist said.

According to him, the 600 youths and women will receive N20,000 each to start their businesses that would enable them to be self-reliant and contribute their quota to the development of the state.

NAN reports that Abdullahi also distributed 14 cars, 600 motorcycles and 100 sewing machines to the community leaders and political associates from the local government.

In his remarks, Gov. Bello Matawalle commended the commissioner for the gesture and urged him to sustain it.

Matawalle, who was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, said that Abdullahi had exhibited the true spirit of leadership that should be emulated by other politicians in the state.

Chairman of Planning Committee, Buhari Kaura, said that Abdullahi decided to wed the orphans and empower the beneficiaries owing to his concern over how humanitarian crises had exposed many citizens to economic hardship.