Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

The Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi, has resigned her appointment to take up another commissionership appointment in Imo.

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]
“I resigned my appointment as commissioner in Zamfara to enable me to pick another appointment as commissioner in Imo,’’ Shinkafi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday.

“I am immensely grateful to Gov. Bello Matawalle and his Wife, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, for their kindness to me and for giving me the opportunity to serve Zamfara in different capacities.

“All the speculations in the social media about my resignation are completely false; it was just work of mischief makers,’’ she said.

“I have a perfect and cordial relationship with the governor and his wife. I consider them as my family and they were in the picture of my going to Imo.

“Both Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Matawalle discussed it as fellow All Progressives Congress governors and as friends too,’’ Shinkafi added.

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

