The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matter was earlier brought before the house by the member representing Maru North at the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Maru.

The bill was also subjected to a public hearing which brought together many stakeholders, including representatives of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), which deliberated on its actualisation.

After deliberations, recommendations and prayers on the floor of the house, the Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, said the members had unanimously agreed to the establishment of the Law.

He directed the Clerk to give the bill a third reading, noting that the agency would go a long way in addressing several health issues of the state.

He also directed the house secretariat to publicise the passage of the law.

Two international non-governmental organizations operating in the state, Maternal and New Child Health (MNCH2), and Save the Children International, facilitated the process of the bill.

Similarly, during the sitting, the house passed a bill for the establishment of the state’s Public Complaints Commission which was expected to address related disputes in the state.