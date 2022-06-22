RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara Assembly passes 40 bills in 3 years

The Zamfara House of Assembly has passed 40 bills in three years, the Speaker, Malam Nasiru Magarya has said.

Zamfara State House of Assembly
Magarya said this when he spoke with newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

“In the last three years, the sixth assembly in the state under my stewardship recorded tremendous achievements.

“Part of the achievements is passing of over 40 bills and majority of them were assented to by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

“All the bills were people’s oriented and no single bill passed by the house was on personal interest.

“All our bills were passed after they have undergone various legislative processes especially public hearing,’’ he said.

The speaker attributed the successes recorded to existing cordial relationship between the executive and legislature in the state.

“You know, we must expressed our appreciation to Matawalle for his kind gesture of supporting the legislature in the state,’’ he said.

The speaker said that another achievement recorded was the reconstruction of the assembly’s complex by the state government.

“I am happy that under my leadership, we provided conducive environment for legislative activities in the state,’’ he said.

He thanked lawmakers and members of staff of the house for their support and cooperation, which he described as the basis for his achievements.

“Within three years of my leadership as the speaker, we witnessed a complete absence of internal dispute in the house.

“The support I enjoyed from the entire members is my strength,’’ he said.

Magarya reiterated the determination of the lawmakers to justify the mandate of people through effective legislation.

Our fundamental responsibilities of law making, oversight and representation will remain our guiding principles,’’ he said.

