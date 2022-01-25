Zamfara Assembly lauds security operatives for repelling attack in Gusau

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Saturday invaded Mareri area in Gusau metropolis and kidnapped the managing director, Zamfara Transport Authority, Aminu Papa and some members of his family.

The abducted persons were later rescued by joint security operatives and repelled further attack in the area.

In the statement, Speaker Nasiru Magarya, also sympathised with the people of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas over the recent attacks in some villages in the two LGAs.

“We commend the efforts of security agencies and some gallant vigilante groups for repelling an attack in Mareri area and successful rescue of the kidnapped victims.

“Assembly assures of a robust plenary and credible legislation that will centre on improving security situation,” he said.