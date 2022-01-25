RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara Assembly lauds security operatives for repelling attack in Gusau

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara House of Assembly has lauded security agencies in the state for repelling gunmen attacks in Mareri area of Gusau metropolis.

Zamfara State House of Assembly
Zamfara State House of Assembly

The commendation is contained in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday by the assembly Director-General, Press Affairs, and Public Relations, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Saturday invaded Mareri area in Gusau metropolis and kidnapped the managing director, Zamfara Transport Authority, Aminu Papa and some members of his family.

The abducted persons were later rescued by joint security operatives and repelled further attack in the area.

In the statement, Speaker Nasiru Magarya, also sympathised with the people of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas over the recent attacks in some villages in the two LGAs.

“We commend the efforts of security agencies and some gallant vigilante groups for repelling an attack in Mareri area and successful rescue of the kidnapped victims.

“Assembly assures of a robust plenary and credible legislation that will centre on improving security situation,” he said.

The house officially opened for the 2021/2022 legislative session that will last for five months in line with the provisions of Section 92 of the 1999 Constitution.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara Assembly lauds security operatives for repelling attack in Gusau

Zamfara Assembly lauds security operatives for repelling attack in Gusau

Plateau lawmaker writes Wikipedia, seeks correction of wrong information

Plateau lawmaker writes Wikipedia, seeks correction of wrong information

NAFDAC bans production of alcohol in sachets, pet bottles below 200ml

NAFDAC bans production of alcohol in sachets, pet bottles below 200ml

COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections

COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections

Maya Angelou’s appearance on US coin: What this means for the disability community in Nigeria (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Maya Angelou’s appearance on US coin: What this means for the disability community in Nigeria (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Group warns PDP against fielding northerner in 2023 presidential election

Group warns PDP against fielding northerner in 2023 presidential election

Anambra: Soludo appoints people with disabilities in Ezekwesili-led transition committee

Anambra: Soludo appoints people with disabilities in Ezekwesili-led transition committee

Otaru of Auchi confers title on Budget Minister

Otaru of Auchi confers title on Budget Minister

Group urges fair hearing for Nigerian-born Alberta Attorney-General, Madu

Group urges fair hearing for Nigerian-born Alberta Attorney-General, Madu

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)