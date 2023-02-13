ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara Anti-thuggery Committee on have begun clamping down on filling stations, markets and other business centres accused of rejecting the old Naira notes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee led by its Commander, Mr Bello Bakyasuwa visited filling stations, markets and supermarkers in Gusau the state capital to ensure compliance to Gov Bello Matawalle’s order against those who rejecting the old notes.

NAN reports that Matawalle on Friday directed security operatives in the state to arrest anyone rejecting the old naira notes.

Addressing newsmen after the compliance exercise in Gusau, Bakyasuwa said the N200, N500 and N1000 old naira notes must be accepted by traders.

”We wete established by Matawalle under his Executive Order No ll to fight anti-thuggery activities, drug abuse and other related criminal offences.

“The governor can also assign the committee at anytime to maintain law and order, peace and stability across the state.

“We are ready to arrest anybody who does not comply with the governor’s directive.

“Today, we visited some filling stations including the NNPC mega filling station, we visited grains markets and many business centres to enforce the directive.

“Many businesses visited by the xommittee are complying with the government directives”, he said.

NAN reports that Matawalle said the old currency notes remain legal tender until the final verdict of the case instituted against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government by three Northern Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara in the Supreme Court.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court gave an interim order restraining the CBN from going ahead with the enforcement of its Feb. 10 deadline for the use of the old naira note, many Nigerians on Thursday besieged commercial banks and ATM points nationwide amid scarcity of the old and new naira notes.

A seven-member panel of the court, led by John Okoro, gave the order of interim injunction amid acute scarcity of the newly redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 currency notes.

In December, the CBN introduced the new notes amid efforts to fight corruption, terrorism, counterfeiting and related crimes.

