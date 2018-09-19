Zainab Ahmed now substantive Minister of Finance – Presidency

news

Zainab Ahmed, who was appointed to oversee the ministry of finance, is now the substantive minister.

Ahmed replaced former finance minister, Kemi Adeosun who resigned following allegations of certificate forgery levelled against her.

According to Vanguard, she will now be in charge of the affairs of the ministry of finance.

This was made known by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina while speaking to journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

He said You know she was minister of state budget and national planning, she will relinquish that or she has relinquished that to go and oversee the finance ministry, so that is her status for now.”

Responding to questions from newsmen regarding how Ahmed should be addressed, Adesina said “What you call her is a matter of nomenclature but if she is overseeing the ministry, then she is.

“But note that she is no longer minister of state budget and national planning for now until anything contrary happens. But for now, she is in charge of the Ministry of Finance.”

“Well, you know that statement was written in English and that statement says she will oversee the ministry of finance. Let’s leave it like that.

“I just told you she is no longer Minister of State budget and National Planning, she will be Minister of Finance. In fact, that was how she was addressed at Council.

“Don’t forget it is also a legal thing, if a minister is going to be appointed there are procedures that is why it is a deployment,” he added.