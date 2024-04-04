Yusuf sets up 2 judicial panels to investigate missing persons from 2015-2023

During the inauguration, Yusuf vowed to bring anyone found wanting to book. Yusuf stated that investigating the misappropriation of public assets was part of his inaugural pledge to unravel and prosecute those behind cases of political violence recorded in the state.

“Political violence is a major set back to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power”.

“The disturbing cases of political killings, especially in 2023, must not be swept under the carpet; this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences,” Yusuf said.

According to him, the first commission under Justice Zuwaira Yusuf will look into cases of Political violence and missing persons from 2015-2023. He said the committee was expected to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice as well as find the root causes and where violence is associated with 2015, 2019 and 2013.

Inaugurating the second commission of inquiry under Justice Faruk Lawan, Yusuf gave the commission the mandate of inquiry into cases of misappropriation of public property and assets.

He charged Justice Lawan and his members not to relent in identifying cases of misappropriation of public property and assets, especially by the last administration within and outside the state.

He, however, emphasised that the move was neither political nor targeted at any individual but a move with the mandate of the people of Kano. He charged the commissions not to compromise their stands but to remain faithful to their oath and the people of Kano at large and ensure justice for the state.

Yusuf added that the selection of the members of the two commissions and their leaders was careful and thorough and he remained confident that they would deliver as expected.

