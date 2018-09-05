Pulse.ng logo
Yusuf Buhari is impersonated on Instagram – Presidency

Yusuf Buhari Presidency raises alarm over impersonation of President's son on Instagram

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, named the fake Instagram account as `@ymbuhari’.

Yusuf Buhari discharged from Cedarcrest hospital play Presidency raises alarm over impersonation of President's son on Instagram (Daily Post)

The Presidency on Wednesday alerted members of the public that son of the President, Yusuf Buhari, was being impersonated on Instagram by unscrupulous elements.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, named the fake Instagram account as `@ymbuhari’.

The presidential aide revealed that Yusuf Buhari was not on any social media platform, and urged the public to disregard all handles and pages in social media bearing his name.

The statement read: “It has been observed that social media accounts are being run in the name of son of the President, Yusuf Buhari.

“The most recent is an Instagram account @ymbuhari, which has attracted thousands of followers, and which has been used to express opinions in Yusuf’s name without his knowledge.

“This is to inform the general public that Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari is not on any social media platform.

“The public is therefore, advised to disregard such handles and pages while those perpetrating the illegality are advised to stop forthwith, as it amounts to impersonation.

“The same advice goes to those running other pages and handles impersonating other members of the family of the President.’’

