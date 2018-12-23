The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that transport fare from Benin to Makurdi, Benue, which hitherto cost N4, 000, jumped to N8, 500 as at Sunday morning.

The transport fares to Abia , Enugu and Anambra have increased from N3, 000, N2, 500 and N1, 500 to N6, 000, N5, 000 and N3, 500.

Some of the commuters who spoke in separate interviews with NAN in Benin wonder why the increase when there was no.increase in official price of fuel or scarcity of the product in the area.

Others, however, traced the development to the usual yuletide.

A commuter,Mrs Okechi Mba, described the increase as a“desperate means by commercial drivers to exploit passengers, many of who he noted must travel home, no matter the transport cost during festive periods.

“It is just act of wickedness against their fellow human beings. “How do you explain this huge increase?

“I am still confused as to the cost of travelling from here down to Aba; myself and three kids. It’s sad,” she lamented.

Mr Agbo Ogenyi, called for regulation of cost of transportation that had become a yearly affair.

NAN reports that transport fare for intercity has also increased due to the increasing movement of commuters.

Benin to Auchi, Sabongida-Ora and Ekpoma has also increased from N1,000 N800 and N1,000 to N1500, N1200 and N1200.