Sanwo-Olu, gave the advice at the annual thanksgiving and Christmas outreach service organised by Lagos State Public Service Christian fellowship, Office Of The Chief of Staff (COSCF), in Ikeja.

Represented by Mrs Atinuke Olowo, Sanwo-Olu urged people who would be travelling during the festive period to be careful and drive with caution.

“I encourage everyone to be calm, especially those traveling.

“Drivers should drive with care and everyone should be careful and security conscious.

“I pray that there will be divine touch on every Nigerian and those in the executive, legislature and judiciary, and that there will be change for good,” she said.

Rev. Ayo Oladotun, the Presiding Chaplain of Chapel of Light Church Alausa, Ikeja, urged the Christian faithful and others to allow the light of God to radiate in their lives in the Yuletide and beyond.

Oladotun said, ” God is light and His plan is that we become light.”

The cleric said that anywhere there is light, there are positives, true profession, clarity and beauty, which are are the things God wants for Nigerians.

“We should allow God to use us to spread His light, irrespective of whatever religion we practice,” he said.

Oladotun advised Christians to all go out and be the light of Nigeria.

He said that everyone should do everything in moderation as Christmas approaches.

“They should not overdo anything, and if it is extremely important for one to travel, they should be discreet, be security conscious and above all put their trust in the Lord,” he said.

The cleric urged the federal government to put in more effort to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“I urge the government to put in more effort to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“I pray that the prosperity in Nigeria will go round,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the service was the presentation of scholarship to three students to help in furthering their education.

The beneficiaries are Mr Kunle Adeolu, Mr Jeremiah Asuquo and Miss Jumoke Oladimeji.

COSCF also presented money to 10 widows known as “Jesus wives” working in the public service to better their lives.

Also, 13 public officers were recognised and given awards for their contributions, dedication and commitment to COSCF.

They include the wife of the governor; the Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; and the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

There was a large turnout of public officers at the service.