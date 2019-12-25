Rev. Olumakaiye in a statement issued in Lagos described leadership as a critical factor to a nation’s progress, urging everyone to commend them.

“We must commend the nation’s leadership for maintaining a relative stable regime for most of the year.

“Our leaders need more prayers, leadership is a critical factor to a nation’s progress,” he said.

He said that the Christmas season was a unique one that brought people to the consciousness of the peace that Christ brought to them as individuals, family members and to the nation.

He said Christmas reminded the people of how Christ brought them out of darkness into God’s marvelous light.

“As we celebrate Christmas, Leah Shuaibu remains a grave concern for the nation.

“This is not only because of the nature of her abduction or the lengthy period since she was last seen, but for the seeming lack of sustained pressure toward her release.

“It is my view that if the entirety of the Christian community comes together, we can jointly compel Leah’s and others speed release.

“As we approach the new Year 2020, I envision an encouraging future replete with not just hope but also fulfillment and prosperity.

“Let us go into the new year with strong core values and convictions that are based upon the standards of God’s word,” he said.