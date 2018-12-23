The Council Chairman, Mr Wasiu Adeshina, said this during the end of year meeting with local executives of the All Progressives Party (APC) at the party secretariat in Flamingo, Ikorodu.

”It is imperative to engage our government in reshaping and rebuilding Ikorodu community with a lot of infrastructure to meet people’s needs.

”We have done a lot of road repairs and construction as well as sinking of boreholes,” Adeshina said.

The council boss said that the road works included repair of Ita-elewa, grading of Ireshe to Ota-Ona and fixing of street lights, among others.

He commended party members for their consistent support and promised to donate a branded bus to the local women’s wing of the party to ease logistics.

”Our achievements have given us edge above our contemporaries and this will serve as reference points in our manifesto during campaigns,” he said.

The council boss said most of the street lights would be fixed before the end of the year, especially for the Yuletide season.

Also speaking, Mr Taiwo Longe, Local APC Chairman, lauded the party’s performance and used the occasion to educate members on INEC’s new voting system for 2019 elections.