The Kano State Police Command has assured residents of the state adequate security during the Christmas and New year celebrations and beyond.

This is contained in a statement signed by SP Magaji Majiya, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and issued to newsmen in Kano on Monday.

Majiya said the command had taken adequate security measures to ensure a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

He said adequate policemen have been deployed to strategic places across the state to ensure a peaceful celebration.

“Policemen have been deployed to places of worship,Markets, recreation centres, Shopping malls, motor parts for patrol across the state for the protection of life and property,” he said.

The PPRO called on parents and guardians to warn their wards against unlawful use of bangers or knockouts, burning of tyres by youths before, during and after Christmas and New year Celebration.

He urged road users to continue to obey all traffic rules and regulations and drive carefully by avoiding car racing, unsecured loading and operating unserviceable vehicles.

Majiya also called on members of the public to be security conscious of their immediate environment and report any strange person or items to the nearest police station for necessary action or call the following emergency telephone lines for necessary action.

The numbers are: 08032419754, 08123821575, and 08075391163.

“The command wishes all Christian brothers and sisters and the general public happy Yuletide in advance,” Majiya said.