The police command’s Spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, disclose this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.

Jinjiri said that the police would embark on robust patrol across the state in order to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

He said police visibility would particularly increase on highways across the state to ensure that people who might want to travel during the festive period were safe.

“Gomna, during a conference with DPOs, directed DPOs to provide security in worship centres and other public places.

“The police will increase visibility on major roads and highways across the state to ensure that people move (travel) freely.

“The police will also embark on robust patrol in all the nooks and crannies of the state in order to maintain law and order during the period,” the spokesman said.

He assured residents of the state of adequate security during the festive celebrations.

ALSO READ: FG raises alarm over Boko Haram’s threat to attack Nigeria with nuclear weapons

Jinjiri said that the command had taken measures to ensure hitch-free and peaceful Christmas celebrations in the state, adding that mobile and conventional policemen had been put on alert at the command’s headquarters in case of any eventuality.

He urged members of the public to cooperate with security personnel so as to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The police spokesman further advised residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement in the security formation within their localities.