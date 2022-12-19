ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,224 personnel, 1,226 patrol logistics nationwide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a total of 36,224 personnel and 1,226 patrol logistics for ease of vehicular movement during the Christmas and New Year celebration across the country.

FRSC (InformationNigeria)
FRSC (InformationNigeria)

The FRSC Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu said this during a press briefing on Monday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Biu said the FRSC had always ensured the safety of lives and properties of all road users during the end of the year celebrations.

He said that the Corps had maintained a culture of organising Special Patrol operations, code named ‘Operation Zero Tolerance To Road Traffic Crashes’, over the years.

He said that the operation is strategically organised at the end of the year, in swift and passionate readiness to tackle the envisioned increase in vehicular traffic.

He said he measure follows the series of activities that mark the yuletide.

Biu said that the fundamental objective of the special patrol operations which commenced from Dec. 15 to terminate on Jan. 15, 2023, are enforcement of traffic laws and prompt response to Road Traffic Crashes victims.

This, he said, also included unhindered engagement in purposeful public education and enlightenment across the country.

“On this note, a total of 25,224 personnel in the category of 7,100 Officers, 18,124 Marshals and over 11,000 Special Marshals have been deployed to cover all the identified areas across the country.

“Management Staff, Zonal Commanding Officers, Sector Commanders, and other senior officers of the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) in the National Headquarters as well as Corridor Commanders are also deployed to the Field Commands.

“This is to also ensure compliance with the operational guidelines issued at the beginning of the exercise,” he said.

According to him, 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, 132 ambulances, 23 tow trucks and 144 motorbikes have been deployed as part of the patrol logistics.

“A number of extricating machines and digital breathalysers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations, in addition to 23 Help Areas and 15 traffic control camps,” he said.

Biu said that the Corps has also put in place a situation room at the National Headquarters to monitor the activities across the country.

These facilities are to collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be.

“This is in addition to the activation of 28 Road Traffic Crash Clinics and 46 Zebra points located along the major routes.

“These will be covered by 92 ambulances that would be fully utilised to respond promptly to cases of rescue and convey injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention,” he said.

The FRSC boss urged the entire community of road users to give the Corps maximum support and cooperation by complying with all safety measures.

The measures included abiding by all established traffic laws so that incidences of road traffic crashes could be drastically minimised,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court convicts Okupe of breaching money laundering Act

Court convicts Okupe of breaching money laundering Act

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,224 personnel, 1,226 patrol logistics nationwide

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,224 personnel, 1,226 patrol logistics nationwide

APC will retain Gombe State in 2023 - Yahaya

APC will retain Gombe State in 2023 - Yahaya

2023: APC chieftain alleges threat to life, petitions Police, DSS

2023: APC chieftain alleges threat to life, petitions Police, DSS

2023: Why PDP is bringing up allegations against Tinubu — Onanuga

2023: Why PDP is bringing up allegations against Tinubu — Onanuga

Igbo presidency: You dont understand your promise – APC to Atiku

Igbo presidency: You dont understand your promise – APC to Atiku

Buhari has never stolen a kobo– Islamic group

Buhari has never stolen a kobo– Islamic group

INEC: Polling units removed from politicians’ homes, churches, mosques

INEC: Polling units removed from politicians’ homes, churches, mosques

NEF: Baba-Ahmed gives condition to support Peter Obi

NEF: Baba-Ahmed gives condition to support Peter Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63. (Punch)

Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

Burnt INEC office [Premium Times/Cletus Ukpong]

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs. [aa.com.tr]

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs