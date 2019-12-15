Similarly, the command had deployed two ambulances and a heavy tow trucks to the highways in addition to Special Marshals to ensure effective patrol during the Christmas and New year celebration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the FRSC Sector Commander in the State, Mr Zubairu Mato and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kano.

According to the Mato, “The FRSC personnel will be deployed along the routes leading to all the highways, especially on Kano-Wudil-Takai and Kano-Zaria because of the heavy traffic density.

“This arrangement is in order to curb the excesses of motorists and to minimize road traffic crash through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws and regulations, including mobile courts deployment for speedy sanctioning of rules violators during the festivity.

“The command will equally deploy 24 hours standby teams for emergency rescue services and a heavy duty tow truck for prompt removal of obstructions during the festive period.

“Operation zero tolerance 2019 has commenced nationwide from Dec.15 and will last up to Jan. 19, 2020 and shall target excessive speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, tyre violations, road obstructions, overloading violation, lane indiscipline and route and seat belt violations among others,” Mato said.

The FRSC Sector Commander advised all motorists and other road users in the state to obey traffic rules and regulations as well as to be patient at all times.

He also called on stakeholders in transportation business to assist the Command in their respective domains to achieve the zero road traffic crash fatality targeted by command in the state for the period and beyond.