The organisation’s Controller General, Mr Liman Alhaji in a statement, on Monday, assured Nigerians of the preparedness of the Service to ensure the safety of all citizens during and after the celebration.

“All the 12 Federal Fire Service Zonal Commands and the FCT, have been put on the alert for quick response in case of any emergency this season.

“The commands are equipped with modern fire fighting equipment and well trained fire fighters are ready to ensure safety, ” he said.

He admonished Nigerians to be safety conscious while celebrating and avoid all tendencies that could result to fire outbreaks or create any other emergency.

The Controller General added that since the beginning of the harmattan season, the Service in all its zonal commands, had embarked on a nationwide safety sensitisation of Nigerians.

According to him, this, he believes, will go a along way in reducing emergency situations during the celebraton.

He, therefore, encouraged citizens to make available in their homes and vehicles first aid fire fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers and kitchen fire blankets while they quickly call for help.

The CG added that in case of any emergency, citizens should not hesitate to call the headquarters emergency lines: 08032003557, 112 or the State Commands’ emergency numbers given out by the commands.