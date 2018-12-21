FAAN gave the assurance in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, on Friday in Lagos.

Yakubu said in preparation for the season and beyond, FAAN had beefed up security at all airports, especially the major international gateways in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

She said :” We are also improving on our facilities and infrastructure to ensure maximum comfort for all airport users.

“Recently, a brand new international terminal was commissioned for use at the Port Harcourt International Airport. A similar facility was also inaugurated in Abuja on Dec. 20.

“At our premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the VIP lounge has been renovated to enhance passenger comfort, the carousels are working optimally, amidst other facilities upgrade currently on going.”

According to her, the stories are similar at all other airports, as the FAAN has put in place facilities, procedures and systems to ensure maximum comfort, safety and security of airport users during this season and beyond.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to appeal to passengers to please get to the airports early to conclude all check-in procedures in good time, so as to avoid the experience of missing their flights.

” This is important because of the heavy passenger traffic that is usually the experience around this time and also due to ongoing construction works around the Lagos and Abuja airports.

“FAAN will continue to deliver on its core values of safety, security and comfort,” Yakubu added.

Similarly, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Police Command has assured travellers and other airport users of adequate security during the Yuletide.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Joseph Alabi, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Alabi said : “Passengers can rest assured that our officers are fully on ground at the airport to guarantee their safety and security during this period of festivities.

“We have posted some of them to strategic places within the airport to ensure that nothing untoward occurs.”

He also warned touts to stay away from the airport as anybody found breaching the law would be prosecuted.