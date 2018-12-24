The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, AIG Alkali Usman, has tasked the commissioners of police in the zone to ensure robust and proactive crime prevention during the yuletide.

Usman gave the task in statement signed by DSP Emeka Iheanacho, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer(ZPPRO) in Benin.

Usman said that crime prevention should include strategies to enhance security of lives and property of political parties and their candidates during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The police boss, however, appealed to politicians and other stakeholders on election matters to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies to ensure hitch-free polls.

While commending the Officers and men of the zone for their resilience in fighting crime and criminality, he urged them to sustain the tempo throughout the yuletide celebrations and beyond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the zone comprises Edo, Delta and Bayelsa.

Usman also directed the Commissioners to cover all the linking roads, recreation centres, worship centres, critical infrastructure and other vulnerable flash points in their respective commands.

He urged them to ensure high visibility policing along the major Highways, City centres and other flash points.

The AIG further directed the police officers concerned to identify all the strategic and vulnerable points and ensure massive deployment of personnel to the areas for adequate security of lives and property.

He said his directive was also to prevent crime and criminality,especially during the yuletide celebrations.

On the recent ban on road block by the Inspector – General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Iheanacho said that the AIG had directed the Commissioners to ensure full enforcement of the order.

He quoted his boss as having warned officers and men of the zone to be professional while discharging their duties and avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the Force.