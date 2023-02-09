New Naira: You've joined Emefiele as public enemy - Onanuga slams Malami

Onanuga in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, described Malami, who also doubles as the Minister of Justice, as a "public enemy."

This comes on the heels of the AGF's move on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, asking the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit filed by three northern state governments challenging the Central Bank of Nigeria's deadline of February 10 for the old naira notes to be used as legal tender.

Malami's application came hours after the apex court had granted a temporary restraining order against the Federal Government, through the CBN, preventing it from implementing the February 10 deadline for the currency swap.

The application was filed by governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states.

The court in a ruling delivered by a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, prohibited the Federal Government, the CBN, and commercial banks from ending the validity of the old naira notes on Friday.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction,” the partly read.

But, the government, through the AGF, argued that the Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

This was contained in a preliminary objection filed by Malami through his lawyers, Mahmud Magaji and Tijanni Gazali.

Reacting to the twist, Onanuga said that the AGF, on the evidence of his move, has joined the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele as a “public enemy.”