Video-sharing platform Youtube has recruited Nigerian media executive Alex Okosi as Managing Director of Emerging Markets for YouTube in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In his new role, Okosi will be responsible for running YouTube’s business and partnership teams across emerging markets in EMEA including Russia, the Middle East, North and Sub Saharan Africa.

Okosi takes up the role after several decades of working for American multinational media firm Viacom.

For Viacom, Okosi developed and launched the MTV Africa (MTV Base) in February 2005 and also spearheaded the globalisation of Viacom brands in Africa including Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

Most recently he was Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom/CBS Networks Africa & BET International.

He will resume his new position at Youtube from the London office in April 2020 and report to the Head of YouTube EMEA, Cécile Frot-Coutaz.

“I am very excited to be joining Cecile’s leadership team to continue empowering creators and elevating value for viewers and partners across the region,” Okosi said in a statement released by Google’s media reps.

“I look forward to welcoming Alex to our YouTube EMEA leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience in the content industries and has a track record for building businesses and audiences in established and new markets,” Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Head of YouTube EMEA said.

According to the statement, Alex’s appointment will only further fuel the development of Youtube’s creative ecosystem in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.