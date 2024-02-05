ADVERTISEMENT
YouTube Music, Premium hits 100 million subscribers globally, celebrates growth in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The success of YouTube Music and Premium extends into Nigeria, where music and content creators have found a global stage for their talent.

The Vice President, of Product Management, YouTube, Adam Smith, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday, stated that the milestone underscored the platform’s enduring appeal and the comprehensive entertainment experience.

According to Smith, this milestone underscores the comprehensive entertainment experience it offers to a global audience, including the vibrant and diverse user base in Nigeria. He noted that in 2015, there was an appetite for a YouTube experience that benefited not only users but the creator and artist community as well.

“YouTube announces a new subscription service alongside a brand new app YouTube Music.

“This offering was designed for music lovers and YouTube fans who wanted more choice in how they spent time on YouTube.

“Allowing fans to enjoy YouTube without interruptions, background play, and downloads, and a full music service with the world’s largest catalog.

“Along the way, we learned a lot, made a few pivots and even rebranded, expanded our offerings and plans, and made YouTube Music and Premium available in more than 100 countries and regions.

“And through it all, we’ve remained focused on delivering a best-in-class experience to our global YouTube community,’’ he said.

Smith said in 2023, YouTube enhanced the Premium playback experience including adding the ability to continue watching YouTube across different devices like your smart TVs and tablets, and introduced an enhanced version of 1080p HD.

He said that YouTube also experimented with new generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) features that Premium users were among the first to try.

The Head, of Music for Africa at YouTube, Addy Awofisayo, said that listeners introduced the Samples tab, a lightning-fast way to discover new music, a completely customised radio-building experience, and brought podcasts to YouTube Music. Highlighting the importance of local engagement, Awofisayo shared insights into the platform’s impact in Nigeria.

According to her, the success of YouTube Music and Premium extends deeply into Nigeria, where music and content creators have found a global stage for their talent. She said that the YouTube platform had not only facilitated unparalleled access to a world of music and content.

Awofisayo said it had also played a pivotal role in the growth of the Nigerian music industry by providing artists with valuable exposure and revenue streams. According to her, this milestone celebrates not just our global achievements but the individual stories of creators and artists in Nigeria, who contribute to our rich and diverse community.

Awofisayo said from small beginnings to a community of 100 million across more than 100 countries, YouTube is grateful to its subscribers for their support.

