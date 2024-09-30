Youths urge Tinubu to tackle hardship, warn inaction may trigger hunger crises

Recommended articles
FNYLPPN Chairman, Eze Onyebuchi Chukwu, made this appeal during a media conference on Monday in Abuja.
Chukwu expressed confidence in Nigerian youths to excel beyond their predecessors, acknowledging their forerunners’ achievements in securing independence. He commended President Tinubu’s efforts to alleviate hardship, particularly among young people, through programmes and minimum wage increases.
However, he emphasised that despite these efforts, hardship persisted. He said that the youths were concerned about widespread hunger and hardship, warning that inaction might exacerbate insecurity and trigger hunger-induced crises.
Chukwu thanked Nigerian youths for their patience and urged them to remain calm while giving the president more time to act.