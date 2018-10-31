news

At a youth convention which took place in a church on Monday, in Anambra, the senator representing Anambra North, Senator Stella Oduah made it known that she disagrees with the popular notion that youths are leaders of tomorrow.

She believes that many youths only need to have their potentials productively enabled and the country will see a fast rise in their abilities to lead today as opposed to the tomorrow that never comes.

In her words, “They say that youths are the leaders of tomorrow but I believe contrary. I believe that youths are leaders of today. All they need is the necessary support and enabling environment.

Also the youths can reach their full potentials if they are productively enabled. This is one of the underscoring points of my action for what I call Fundamental Human Capital Development.

“The need to build a constituency of independent enterprising and self-reliance young men and woman has always been my motivating factor for seeking elective office. I believe that our young people, that is the youth, all they need is a mentor, guidance but most importantly great skills and talents built in them.

The senator further revealed that the youths can have a really amazing life but certain requirements must be met and certain provisions must be made for them.

“My talk today is about the amazing life that is in all of us. The amazing life that the youth can have if only we can train them; If only we can give them the opportunity to emulate that which is good.

If only we can provide the way to go. In doing so, we need nothing less than 2,500 youths in different skills. Our goal as a constituency is to polish that potential in every youth until it shines.

Just like jewelry becomes beautiful after being polished. The thing is, when you see a diamond, it does not look good when it is unpolished but when it is polished it starts to glitter.

That is what skill and requisition, human capital development that is what it does. This is what each and every one of us must understand, she said”.

She also used the occasion to admonish youths who have made themselves available to wicked politicians as tools and agents of destructions, saying that they must resist politicians who want to win at all cost without regard for law and order, especially the ones who want them to act unchristian.

‘Election is coming, we are getting to the season where men, touts and thugs will be used. May that not be your portion.

You should say no to any politician that want to use you to achieve selfish end.. The only way you can say no to that is to be empowered, it’s to have skills and what you are doing that is capable of feeding you’.

She notes that unemployment is over 60% and that portends a dangerous end for our democracy and youths. ‘Unemployment is high and it is particularly bad in Anambra North; that is why my foundation is doing all it can to ensure that every youths in Anambra North has skills that are marketable’.

The PDP senator who reiterated her commitment to serving her constituents through empowerment, youth development, youth welfare and youth training is seeking election to represent Anambra North for the second time in the senate.