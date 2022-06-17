RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Youths launch App to combat insecurity in Anambra

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A group, Anambra Youth Volunteer, on Friday launched an online application called ‘Nche App’ to enable residents report environmental and traffic situation within their communities.

Mr Chukwuma Okpalaezukwu, the leader of the group at the launching in Awka, said that the App would assist Gov. Charles Soludo-led administration in building a prosperous, livable, safe and smart mega state.

Okpalaezukwu said that ‘Nche App’ was a digital solution, voluntarily donated in solidarity and support to the Soludo’s smart city project.

He urged residents, especially the youth who are conversant with Android phones to download the App from Google play store and report happenings in their environment.

“The ‘Nche App’ is designed for people, especially the youths to report environmental surveillance and traffic situation in the state.

“Once you download the application, there is a provision for you to report anything. You can report either anonymously or by adding your names.

“The essence is to assist the state government achieve security of lives and property in the state,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Titus Akpudo, the National President, Anambra state Association of Town Unions, described the application as a welcome initiative.

“This kind of App will also help in reporting crimes, and I’m appealing to our youths to join hands to make Anambra work,” Akpudo said.

