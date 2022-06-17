Youths launch App to combat insecurity in Anambra

Okpalaezukwu said that ‘Nche App’ was a digital solution, voluntarily donated in solidarity and support to the Soludo’s smart city project.

He urged residents, especially the youth who are conversant with Android phones to download the App from Google play store and report happenings in their environment.

“The ‘Nche App’ is designed for people, especially the youths to report environmental surveillance and traffic situation in the state.

“Once you download the application, there is a provision for you to report anything. You can report either anonymously or by adding your names.

“The essence is to assist the state government achieve security of lives and property in the state,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Titus Akpudo, the National President, Anambra state Association of Town Unions, described the application as a welcome initiative.